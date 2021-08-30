MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 45-member team for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Taskforce 1 and an 80 member team for Miami Fire Rescue Florida Taskforce 2 are in Mississippi to support rescue operations after the landfall of Hurricane Ida.

Monday morning, New Orleans and much of southeast Louisiana were in the dark, losing power after strong winds from Ida howled for hours after the storm blew ashore in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten, in New Orleans, said the winds have died down and the morning was relatively calm. He said Ida’s winds knocked out a transformer, which fell into the Mississippi River, and eight of the lines that supply power to the city.

He said trees were toppled and buildings were damaged, parts of several roofs had been blown off.

WATCH: Ted Scouten Reports On Damage In New Orleans

Sunday evening, Ida’s heavy wind push waves of rain down Canal Street sending debris blowing around, the same thing on the normally busy Bourbon Street which was like a ghost town. Many said they were uncomfortable hearing the howling winds.

“It’s eerie because the streets are pretty much empty. There’s a weird sound from the wind going through the power towers,” said Blake Fredland, who was visiting the city.

One concern from Ida has been flooding because of both storm surge and rain. At Lake Pontchartrain, people who live nearby kept a close eye on the water.

“We got a lot of waves cresting over the sea walls. We’re already starting to get flooding up to the levee,” said George Ackel.

Scouten said due to the extensive damage, it could take a while for the power to be restored to the area. FPL has sent 750 workers to the area to assist in power restoration.

Ida is being blamed for at least one death.