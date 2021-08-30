MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday morning saw a few showers across parts of South Florida. It was a warm, muggy start with temperatures mostly in the low 80s, but it felt like the upper 80s and low 90s due to high humidity.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. The wind will remain light and mainly out of the east.

Passing showers will be possible in the morning hours. Most of the storms that develop in the afternoon will move inland and to the west coast.

Monday evening some of those storms may push back towards the east coast metro areas.

Tuesday we will see more of the same as high pressure remains in control. Scattered storms are possible.

As Ida becomes an extratropical cyclone later this week as it approaches the southern Appalachians and eventually moves off the New England coast. A trough of low pressure will allow the jet stream to take a dip and displace our ridge of high pressure. This will allow for an increase in moisture and the steering flow will shift from the south-southwest mid to late week increasing the rain chance across South Florida.

This upcoming holiday weekend we will likely see a return to a typical summertime pattern with a mix of hot sun and scattered storms. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s this entire week.