MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway in Miami Shores Monday after a 45-year-old woman was killed in a police-involved shooting.
Earlier in the day, Chopper4 was over the scene at 68 NW 95 Street, where a yellow tarp could be seen near the end of a driveway outside a home.
According to a family member, police shot and killed Etianna Planellas. The family said Planellas owned that home, where she lived with her mother.
They also told CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo that she was a sweet woman and very loved.
How it all unfolded is still not known, but a neighbor said they heard multiple shots.
