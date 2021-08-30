  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Shores Police, Miami Shores Shooting, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway in Miami Shores Monday after a 45-year-old woman was killed in a police-involved shooting.

Earlier in the day, Chopper4 was over the scene at 68 NW 95 Street, where a yellow tarp could be seen near the end of a driveway outside a home.

READ MORE: Sweetwater Police Officers Receive Special Recognition For Saving Child Who Was Choking

According to a family member, police shot and killed Etianna Planellas. The family said Planellas owned that home, where she lived with her mother.

READ MORE: South Florida Officials Hold Discussion Regarding Safety Improvements Following Surfside Condo Collapse

Etianna Planellas (Courtesy of a Family Member)

They also told CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo that she was a sweet woman and very loved.

How it all unfolded is still not known, but a neighbor said they heard multiple shots.

MORE NEWS: Broward School District Dealing With Overcrowded Classrooms & Rising COVID Cases

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team