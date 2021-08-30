WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Shores Police, Miami Shores Shooting, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami Shores.

Chopper4 was over that scene at 68 NW 95 Street.

READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis Vows To Win Appeal Of School Mask Mandate Ruling

A yellow tarp could be seen near the end of a driveway outside of a home.

READ MORE: Body Of Colorado Man Dustin Wakefield, Killed On South Beach Last Week, Returns To Hometown

Miami Shores and Miami-Dade police are both on the scene, with MDPD acting as the lead investigation team.

MORE NEWS: Last U.S. Troops Leave Afghanistan

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team