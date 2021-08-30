PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A 57-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after police said she shot her husband.

“The things that led up to it were personal between the victim and the suspect but the exact details are unknown,” said Pembroke Pines police Captain Adam Feiner.

Michelle and Larry Gibb, who are from Largo, were staying at their friend’s Pembroke Pines townhome at 410 NW 106th Terrace.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood. I have lived here for 20 years. The next thing I know they close the streets and I heard rumors that there was a murder and it was confirmed later,” said a neighbor.

Friday night, Pembroke Pines police went to the resident after there was were reports of a dead body found inside of it.

A neighbor who lives just blocks away said it all happened in her friend’s place.

“They thought the couple was resting downstairs and when they went downstairs later they found the man,” said the neighbor.

Surveillance video showed Gibb casually walking around the neighborhood just moments after the man had died.

“Her mental wellness and her overall mental health was indeed a factor of our investigation as evidence by our police department as first listing her as an endangered missing person,” said Feiner

“I spoke to the family, they were very shaken up,” said the neighbor.

Gibb is being held at the Broward County Jail.