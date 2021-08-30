FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dozens of dogs and cats from Louisiana were brought to Broward ahead of Hurricane Ida’s arrival and will be put up for adoption.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, 36 dogs and 12 cats arrived at the Broward Humane Society after traveling more than 800 miles.

“I take the animals that are going to get euthanized, possibly, or be in disasters like this, and I see them come to shelters that have high adoption rates, like the Humane Society of Broward County,” said Laura Taylor, owner of Loving Friends Transport.

It was a nearly 24-hour trek. The animals were brought to South Florida from four different shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida.

“It was stop and go the entire way,” Taylor says, “But what was encouraging was everybody evacuating had pets in their cars. I saw tons and tons of animal crates, so they actually took their pets with them this time, which was very encouraging.”

“We saw what happened after Hurricane Katrina and the devastation that the residents faced and what the pets faced, so we wanted to reach out and make sure that the shelters that we work with, if they needed help, we were here to provide help for them,” says Cherie Wachter with the Broward Humane Society.

They partnered with Greater Good Charities to make this happen. Wachter says it is worth it to see the animals out of harm’s way, and soon they will be ready for a family.

“We will give them time to rest, get any vaccinations they need, and, hopefully, within the next two to five days they will be available for adoption,” she said.

If you are interested in adopting, head to humanebroward.com to fill out a form and make an appointment.