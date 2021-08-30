ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Just in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the resort has announced that their new annual passes will go on sale beginning September 8th.

“We are introducing four new Annual Passes offering the flexibility and choice to meet guest needs, each designed based on Passholder feedback. These passes will help our biggest fans experience all that’s to come during “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” – from new attractions and nighttime spectaculars to dazzling decorations at all four theme parks and more,” according to a Disney World blog post by Eric Scott, Communications Manager at the Walt Disney World Resort.

When the annual passes go on sale, there will be four options

Disney Pixie Dust Pass – $399: Visit one or more of the Walt Disney World theme parks on most weekdays with an advance reservation, subject to block out dates during peak times. Hold up to three reservations at a time. This pass is only available to Florida residents.

Disney Pirate Pass – $699: Visit one or more of the parks on most days with an advanced reservation, subject to block out dates during peak times. Hold up to four park reservations at a time. This pass is available to Florida residents only.

Disney Sorcerer Pass – $899: Visit one or more of the parks on most days with an advance reservation, subject to block out dates on select days during select holiday periods. Hold up to five advanced reservations at a time. Available only to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members.

Disney Incredi-Pass – $1,299: Visit one or more of the parks on the same day with an advance reservation, no block out dates. Hold up to five park reservations at a time. Open to everyone.

All four of the passes come with a savings of up to 20 percent on dining and merchandise along with standard theme park parking.

Walt Disney World will also be adding “bonus reservations” to the calendar from time to time, so pass holders can make an additional park reservation without it counting against their applicable reservation hold limit.

The resort said current pass holders can continue to use them and when it’s time to renew, they will be offered the new passes at a special renewal price.