MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Julian has formed over the central subtropical Atlantic.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the storm was 865 south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Julian is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph.

A faster motion toward the northeast and then north over the north Atlantic is expected through Tuesday.

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 with higher gusts.

Some additional strengthening is anticipated through Sunday night.

Weakening should begin on Monday, with Julian likely becoming post-tropical by Monday evening.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.