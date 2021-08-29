WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people, including a juvenile, were found shot in West Park overnight.
According to BSO, the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach.
Responding deputies found two adult males and one juvenile male with gunshot wounds.
None of the injuries are considered life threatening.
BSO has not identified any of the victims.
If you have any information that can help BSO with this investigation, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.