MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out before Hurricane Ida barges in and people are busy with last minute preps.

“Just packing up the business and getting anything of value in the back and getting ready to go home and hunker down for a while,” said business owner Nichole Vogel.

She is getting her store in the French Quarter ready and just like her neighbors — placing sand bags in front of the door.

“I’m fairly concerned at this point, I know it’s just too much to get on the road and move kids, dogs and cats and stuff,” she said.

Many people did get on the road — clogging highways much of the day.

And the airport was packed too with locals and visitors trying to get out before Ida blows ashore.

“I’m a Tulane student and was looking to escape the storm,” said Samuel Kates, who was in that big crowd.

He goes to school in New Orleans but was trying to make it home to Fort Lauderdale when he flight was canceled. Now he’s getting a rental car.

“I’m looking to make it out as far away from here as possible. I know the drive to Miami/Fort Lauderdale is around 12 hours, so I’m just going to try and make it as far away as I can,” he said.

South Florida is ready to help after Ida passes. Miami-Dade Search and Rescue Task Force 1 and Miami Task Force 2 hit the road and are waiting just out of the storm zone.

Once Ida, passes they’ll be ready at a moment’s notice to help where ever they’re needed.

They are two of 13 urban search and rescue teams sent by FEMA.