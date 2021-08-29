MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a little more sun in South Florida with lighter winds across our area on this Sunday.

But grab the umbrella just in case because passing showers or storms will track across South Florida throughout the day. That said, the rain coverage will remain isolated.

Also, the heat will return with even more sunshine starting Monday and along with hazy skies due to another plume of Saharan Dust moving in from the Caribbean and Atlantic.

Forecast afternoon highs will be mainly in the upper-80s or near 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon and then back into the lower 90s this week.

Meanwhile, Ida is very strong Category 4 hurricane as of Sunday morning and approaching the Louisiana’s coast. The hurricane is expected to make landfall by late morning or early afternoon Sunday in southeastern Louisiana.

Ida’s maximum sustained winds have been at 150 mph throughout Sunday morning and further intensification is possible right before landfall. A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 156 mph and greater, so Ida is already close to that.

We’re also tracking other areas in the tropics that do not pose a threat to South Florida. Two of them are Tropical Depression 10 and Tropical Storm Julian located in the central tropical Atlantic.

Both systems will remain mainly over open ocean in the Atlantic. While Julian has formed, the other would be Kate.

In addition, a tropical wave will move off the coast of west Africa this week with a high chance for tropical formation as it moves westward.

Another area that has a chance for tropical development is located over just offshore in the northeastern U.S. This area has a low chance for tropical formation in the next five days.

Stay tuned to CBS 4 Storm Team and on CBSMiami.com for latest on local weather and the tropics.