By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines Police, Suspicious Death

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are conducting a death investigation Saturday morning.

Authorities said they responded to a residence on Northwest 106th Terrace where they found a dead man inside. They are calling this a ‘suspicious death.’

Investigators said they are also searching for a possibly mentally unstable and endangered person.

Authorities said Michelle Gib was temporarily living there at the residence. She’s 57 years old and maybe armed.

Anyone with information as to Gib’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

