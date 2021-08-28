MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amber alert has been issued in the abduction of two young Deerfield Beach children.

Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy, who were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive.

Zaynah is described as being 3’6” tall, weighing 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Zain is 4’ tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be in the company of 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo.

Authorities describe Carias-Carrilo as being 5’8” and weighing 170 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes, and has a beard.

Officials said they could be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, with Florida license plate PJH1B.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is urged to contact police at 954-321-4226 or call 911.