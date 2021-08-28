  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMBIG3: Business in the Bahamas
    4:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, Miami News, Zain Obidy, Zaynah Obidy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amber alert has been issued in the abduction of two young Deerfield Beach children.

Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy, who were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive.

READ MORE: Humane Society Of Broward County To Receive Shelter Pets From Hurricane Ida’s Path

Zaynah is described as being 3’6” tall, weighing 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Zain is 4’ tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be in the company of 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo.

READ MORE: Delta Variant Fears Are Deterring Americans From Seeking Work

Authorities describe Carias-Carrilo as being 5’8” and weighing 170 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes, and has a beard.

Amber alert issued in Deerfield Beach (FDLE)

Officials said they could be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, with Florida license plate PJH1B.

MORE NEWS: US Airstrike Kills 2 Isis-K Members In Afghanistan, Pentagon Says

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is urged to contact police at 954-321-4226 or call 911.

CBSMiami.com Team