By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami News, Pompano Beach, Stabbing

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were stabbed near the end of a football game between Blanche Ely High and McArthur High on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at Blanche Ely High School, near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a minor left with his parents before they could speak with Broward sheriff’s investigators, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the stabbings, no word of any arrests.

