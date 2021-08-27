FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were stabbed near the end of a football game between Blanche Ely High and McArthur High on Thursday night.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. at Blanche Ely High School, near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach.
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a minor left with his parents before they could speak with Broward sheriff’s investigators, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the stabbings, no word of any arrests.