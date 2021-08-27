MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials announced Friday that the Tropical Park COVID-19 testing site will now be open 24 hours a day for PCR testing.

The move follows increased demand for testing, as coronavirus cases surge in South Florida.

Officials said Tropical Park is averaging over 24,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

“Increasing access to COVID-19 testing is vital to detect the virus as early as possible. I’m proud that we are able to provide this important service 24/7 to Miami-Dade families, and grateful to Nomi Health for being willing to work around the clock to serve our community,” says Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“We want to make sure our community has access to all the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible if you haven’t yet to help us stop the spread.”

