MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Hurricanes football player Reshaun Jones, who is accused of the murder of his teammate Bryan Pata 15 years ago, arrived Thursday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Rashaun Jones, 35, was arrested on August 19th in Marion County. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Pata was shot and killed in the parking lot of his Kendall apartment complex on November 7, 2006, following a Hurricanes football practice. He was 22 years old.

In a release announcing Jones’ arrest, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office explained police learned through numerous interviews that Pata allegedly had previous ongoing issues with Jones including a physical altercation where Pata beat Jones.

Two months before Pata’s death, he told his family that Jones had allegedly threatened to shoot him in the head, however, he did not report it.

The State Attorney’s Office also said that after Pata’s death, police interviewed Jones and found inconsistencies in his story.

He told investigators he was home the night of Pata’s death, however phone records showed otherwise.

Jones allegedly used a cell phone two just over two miles away from the crime scene.

About two weeks after the murder, Pata’s teammates said a prayer over a mural that was placed at mid-field after defeating the Boston College Golden Eagles at the Orange Bowl Stadium on November 23, 2006. Rashaun Jones #38 was there, as seen in this highlighted photo.