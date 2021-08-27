  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Quinnipiac University, Ron DeSantis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Florida voters are deeply divided over the job Gov. Ron DeSantis has done.

“Amid a frightening surge in cases, DeSantis weathers withering criticism from critics on his handling of COVID-19. His numbers have actually improved from a year ago. But he’s still not as popular as he was before the pandemic,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

On handling the state’s response to COVID-19:

  • 46% approve
  • 51% disapprove

Overall job performance:

  • 47% approve
  • 45% disapprove

On whether Gov. Ron DeSantis should run president in 2024:

  • 35% approve
  • 59% disapprove

Voters are divided on whether DeSantis deserves to be reelected:

  • 48% say he does
  • 45% say he does not
  • 6% not offering an opinion.

On climate change:

  • Florida voters say 51 – 44% that they think climate change is going to have a significant negative effect on Florida in their lifetimes.
  • 55% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to address rising sea levels
  • 30% say he is doing enough
  • 15% did not offer an opinion.
  • 52% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to protect the Everglades
  • 35% say he is doing enough
  • 13% did not offer an opinion.

Margin of error +/- 3.3%

CBSMiami.com Team