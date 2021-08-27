MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Florida voters are deeply divided over the job Gov. Ron DeSantis has done.
“Amid a frightening surge in cases, DeSantis weathers withering criticism from critics on his handling of COVID-19. His numbers have actually improved from a year ago. But he’s still not as popular as he was before the pandemic,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
On handling the state’s response to COVID-19:
- 46% approve
- 51% disapprove
Overall job performance:
- 47% approve
- 45% disapprove
On whether Gov. Ron DeSantis should run president in 2024:
- 35% approve
- 59% disapprove
Voters are divided on whether DeSantis deserves to be reelected:
- 48% say he does
- 45% say he does not
- 6% not offering an opinion.
On climate change:
- Florida voters say 51 – 44% that they think climate change is going to have a significant negative effect on Florida in their lifetimes.
- 55% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to address rising sea levels
- 30% say he is doing enough
- 15% did not offer an opinion.
- 52% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to protect the Everglades
- 35% say he is doing enough
- 13% did not offer an opinion.
Margin of error +/- 3.3%