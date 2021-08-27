DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Students at Nova Middle School in Davie have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
In video from Chopper 4, students can be seen gathering outside on the school's athletic field.
Davie Police confirm that a threat was made to the school through a text message.
#ALERT Davie Police Department is aware of and working in the area of Nova Middle School on a bomb threat that was made to the school through a text message. Students and staff are safe. pic.twitter.com/WGRke19rym
— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) August 27, 2021
Students and staff are safe, according to police, who are also asking residents to remain clear of the area as they work to clear the school and investigate this incident.