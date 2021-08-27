  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Bomb Threat, Local TV, Miami News, Nova Middle School

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Students at Nova Middle School in Davie have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

In video from Chopper 4, students can be seen gathering outside on the school’s athletic field.

Davie Police confirm that a threat was made to the school through a text message.

Students and staff are safe, according to police, who are also asking residents to remain clear of the area as they work to clear the school and investigate this incident.

