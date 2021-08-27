MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF goalie Nick Marsman stopped what turned out to be a game-saving penalty kick in the first half of the Friday night game against Orlando City.

The game ended in a 0-0 tie and the Miami team got away with one point.

Orlando had 15 shots on goal compared to Miami’s 5.

The Dutch goalie joined the club in July following two years with Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Eredivisie, the first division in the Netherlands.

Marsman had another crucial stop in the second half, negating a sure goal.

Inter Miami CF came into this game after beating Toronto last Saturday by score of 3-1.

Miami now has a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses for a total of 23 points and occupies the 10th spot in the standings. By contrast, Orlando City occupies the second spot with 35 points.

At one point of the match, Marsman scared Miami fans by going down, as he had to be assisted by medical staff. Luckily, he was able to recover and save the day for Miami fans everywhere.