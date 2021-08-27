  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Ida, Louisiana, Tracking The Tropics, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A hurricane watch is now in place in New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana has been ordered as Tropical Storm Ida pushes across the Caribbean toward an anticipated strike on Cuba Friday.

Overnight models are in very good agreement on Ida moving northwest over the next two days toward Louisiana. Ida is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the time it reaches the northern Gulf Coast sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Dangerous storm surge is possible for the Gulf Coast depending on the tide by the time the system reaches the U.S.

South Florida will see the fringes with breezy tropical showers.

