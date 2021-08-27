  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A report released Friday by Florida health officials showed the state had 151,760 new COVID-19 cases during a week-long period that ended Thursday.

The state also had 1,727 COVID-19 deaths during the period, bringing the total number of deaths to 43,979 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

The 1,727 deaths represented a 4 percent increase in the overall total as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the state.

Meanwhile, Florida hospitals continue to report that about one in three patients who have been admitted to the facilities have COVID-19.

Ninety-four percent of the adult intensive-care unit beds were occupied on Friday, and more than half of the people occupying the beds — 54 percent — had COVID-19.

