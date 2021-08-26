FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An Uber driver said he’s lucky to be alive after he was shot at during an attempted robbery in Lauderhill.
Jorge Sanchez said he had just finished a ride on NW 49th Avenue when his passenger pulled out a gun and tried to rob him.
"This guy pulled a gun on my head and told me to give him my wallet. I just told him in the name of Jesus Christ exit my car. He was backing up from the car, I just started driving and he shot two times," said Sanchez.
He was not hit but his car was.
Sanchez drove to a nearby apartment complex and called the police. He said he was shaken up but otherwise okay.