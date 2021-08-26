FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Transportation Security Administration and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are celebrating National Dog Day by showing off their K9s who work like a dog every day keeping passengers safe at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

K9 Brierly and K9 Darly, with their handlers, are just two of the hard-working K9s at the airport who are critical in the day-to-day security operations at the airport.

Brierly and Darly are explosive detection dogs.

“It’s explosive detection canine and basically any explosive material, no matter what it is, we’re not gonna get into details obviously for security purposes. But if it can go boom, these dogs can smell it,” explained Sgt. T. Yoder of the K9 unit.

During Thursday’s demonstration, the K9 sits down near an unattended piece of luggage. It’s how explosive detection dogs alert their handlers that they smell potentially explosive materials.

“What you saw out there is a typical scenario that does happen on a daily basis. Dogs think they’re playing, it’s a big game,” explained BSO K9 trainer Richie Betensky.

“They would work themselves to death to make you happy, and they love what they do because we make them happy. They love their handlers, and they get the best possible care,” said Yoder.

“I have the best job ever. I get to take my best friend home with me each evening. And we have a great bond and relationship. And I love the partnership we have with BSO and our job with TSA,” said TSA K9 handler Michael Shade.

“How hard do the dogs work? They don’t know they’re working at all,” said Betensky. “That’s why we love our jobs. It’s so much fun. We get to play with dogs all day long. Think about it, but the dogs are doing the most important work possible. They just don’t know.”