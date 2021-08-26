MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking three areas in the tropics.

A low pressure system, located over the west-central Caribbean about 150 miles south-southwest of Jamaica, has become better organized and the National Hurricane Center said this strong tropical disturbance has a high potential of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm on Thursday or Thursday night. The system is moving northwest over the northwestern Caribbean sea.

The next name on the list is Ida.

This system is forecast to reach the Cayman Islands Thursday night and western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel on Friday and Friday night. Tropical storm warnings may be issued later Thursday morning for the Cayman Islands and western Cuba.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system this Thursday. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Thursday and will likely spread across Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

High pressure is expected to keep this system away from South Florida and it is expected to enter into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and continue moving northwestward toward the central or northwestern U.S. Gulf coast.

There is the potential for storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall along portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday.

There is also a trough of low pressure located over the central Atlantic about 600 miles East of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend as the system moves slowly eastward at 5 to 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a high potential for development over the next five days.

Finally, there is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear a little more conducive for development during the next few days and a tropical depression could form by the weekend as the system moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Upper-level winds could become less conducive for development by early next week. The National Hurricane Center said this disturbance has a medium potential of development over the next five days.