ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects his executive order aimed at preventing local mask mandates will be settled in court.

Speaking in Orlando on Thursday, DeSantis said the state legislature’s recent “Parents Bill of Rights” is a good thing that helps guarantee parents decide whether or not their children wear masks to school.

“We feel that the legislature really made a big statement with their parental bill of rights. And that’s an important piece of legislation,” he said.

The governor said “there will be consequences” for school districts that have enacted mask mandates despite his executive order.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody agreed that disputes about laws need to be settled in court, and said no one has the right to flagrantly disregard the law.

“We’re going to keep doing everything within our power to make sure that we are protecting our citizens. But that does not give anyone the right to disregard the rule of law, and the governor is correct. If there is an issue with a law, it should be challenged in court. Otherwise, you cannot flagrantly disregard statutes and orders in violation of law,” she said.

In Tallahassee, a three day hearing is wrapping up on a lawsuit by parents who want strict mask rules to keep their kids safe. Circuit Judge John C. Cooper said on Wednesday that he would hear closing arguments Thursday and rule Friday.

Broward, Miami-Dade, and nearly a dozen other school districts are requiring masks in defiance of the governor. The Broward School Board had previously voted to move forward with a legal challenge to the ban.

On Wednesday, Palm Beach County’s School Board voted to also go forward with a challenge. The Orange County School Board also said it wants to challenge the legality of a Florida Department of Health rule enforcing the ban.