MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors has launched a relief drive for victims of the Haiti earthquake.
A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 14th killing more than 2,000 people.
As they did after the 2010 quake, the South Florida non-profit organization is raising money to help the people of Haiti as they recover from the tragedy.
So far, more than $21,000 has been raised, according to Katy Meagher, executive director of Neighbors 4 Neighbors.
You can also donate by texting HaitiFund to 41444.
Monetary donations are best at this time.