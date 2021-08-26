FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old student at Miramar High accused of bringing a gun to school has been arrested.

Miramar police said it was found in a book bag Thursday morning around the time classes began.

Investigators spent several hours questioning the teen. He was then arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. He did not make any threats and claimed he had the weapon for “protection,” according to police.

This comes a day after two teens from two Charles W. Flanagan High School in neighboring Pembroke Pines were arrested for reportedly making online threats to the school.

Pembroke Pines police said they received an anonymous tip on Monday about the threat on social media.

Digging through social media, investigators found an Instagram post with a text threatening to “terrorize” Flanagan High.

The department’s Threat Assessment Team and school resource officers identified the 16-year-old Flanagan student reportedly behind the post.

He’s been charged with second-degree felonies for making a written threat to do bodily and for knowingly causing the disruption of an educational institution.

The Threat Assessment Team then identified and arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the case. The teen is facing the same charges.

Both teens made their initial court appearance on Thursday. The judge ordered that they be held for three weeks and undergo a threat assessment and psychiatric evaluation.

Both of these incidents come as Broward schools have been back in session with in-person instruction for just over a week.