MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A soggy start across much of South Florida with scattered storms producing some heavy downpours and lightning this morning.
The rain chance is higher on Thursday due to a non-tropical upper-level low pressure system and plenty of moisture moving over us.
It was a warm, muggy start with temperatures in the low 80s. Highs will climb to 90 degrees. It will feel like 98 to 102 degrees when you factor in the high humidity.
It will be breezy at times with east winds sustained at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. This onshore flow will likely steer storms inland and to the west coast. The breeze is also leading to a moderate risk of rip currents.
Thursday night passing storms will be possible with lows remaining warm around 80 degrees.
Friday the rain chance remains high with showers likely. This weekend we’ll see a mix of steamy sun and spotty storms. Highs will remain normal near 90 degrees.