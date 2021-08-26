MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The finish line is almost in sight for the Miami Dolphins, but training camp isn’t over yet.

As Miami prepares for their final preseason game, head coach Brian Flores kicked off practice with a big announcement concerning playing time against the Bengals.

“Yeah, Tua won’t play on Sunday and we’ll probably rest most of the starters,” said Flores.

That decision was made before game two against the Falcons. The only downside the Dolphins had to consider is the three-week span between game snap for their starters.

“We’ve had joint practices with two teams. We had 10 good days prior to that. We felt like this was the best thing for our team. We’ll practice them hard this week, next week as well,” Flores said.

There are some starters and key players who might make an appearance. Coach Flores said the receivers coming off injury could play. That group includes DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams and Will Fuller.

Outside of wide receiver, one of the deepest positions on the roster is at inside linebacker. Between Elandon Roberts, Bernardrick McKinney, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen, Flores has a lot of option and say he hopes to keep them all when it comes down to trimming the roster.

“It’s more likely than not that unfortunately somebody will get injured or there will be a COVID situation or we’re going to need as many able bodies as possible. And we like all those guys. You mentioned them all. It’s a good group,” said Flores.

One other thing Flores mentioned was COVID-19 vaccination status wouldn’t be a factor in his decision when it comes down to making final roster cuts. The deadline to get to the final 53 is August 31.