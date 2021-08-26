MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The case against a Miami resident accused of attacking teenagers participating in a Bikes Up, Guns Down protest in 2019 will move forward.

Mark Bartlett’s “stand your ground” hearing was denied, clearing the way for the case to go to a jury trial.

Bartlett is facing three counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident on Martin Luther King day back on 2019.

He’s accused of brandishing a gun at the group of teens and going on a racist rant, which included calling the children the N word.

The teenagers, who were protesting the lack of affordable housing, were blocking traffic on the Brickell Avenue Bridge, which prevent Bartlett from moving for about five minutes.

While on the stand, Bartlett attempted to defend his actions.

“Where are you feeling fear when you used that word and said that to those individuals?” asked prosecutor Jonathan Borst.

“I was projecting that I was not in fear, but was I in fear, absolutely,” replied Bartlett.

The judge didn’t buy that, saying if Bartlett was in fear, he wouldn’t have gotten out of his SUV and approach the teens.

The trial date has been set for December 6.