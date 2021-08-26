SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – For one night only, Harry Styles is coming to Sunrise for his Love On Tour.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s concert will take place October 8 at 8 p.m.

But considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic, you’re probably wondering what the COVID protocols will be.

All attendees will need proof of a negative COVID test 48-hours before the entering the BB&T. This includes event goers 12 and under.

That said, fully-vaccinated individuals are exempt from the testing requirement as long as they have proof of a second shot dated 14 days prior to the concert.

And vaccinated or not, all fans will be required to wear face masks inside the venue for the duration of the event.

Need a negative test? Click here for COVID-19 testing sites in South Florida.

For a list of local vaccination sites, click here.