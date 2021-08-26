JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A 14-year-old boy charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of classmate Tristyn Bailey is being held without bond.

Aiden Fucci, who had a court hearing via Zoom last Friday, is being held at the Duval County jail.

Bailey’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day and her body was found in the woods, less than half a mile from Fucci’s home, following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded because of the severity of the crime.

R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, said the 13-year-old was stabbed 114 times.

“At least 49 of those stab wounds were to the hands, arms, and the head. They were defensive in nature,” he said during a recent news conference.

Fucci is represented by the public defender’s office after his parents were declared indigent by a judge.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

