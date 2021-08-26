MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University has launched a vaccine incentive program FIU that will provide a $150 payment to every student, faculty member and staff who gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The program also includes international students.
To be eligible, the person must receive their first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna between August 25 and September 10, according to a university-wide email by FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine must also be administered by this date.
The incentive is also being offered to those who have completed both doses by the end of September, as per the email.
Students, faculty and staff must upload the completed vaccination card to the Student Health Portal by Oct. 10 to register for the incentive.
A reward program is being planned for students who were fully vaccinated before Aug. 25.