MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of residents of a west Miami-Dade apartment building were forced out of their homes Wednesday night after fire sprinklers caused damage.
Miami-Dade police said the sprinklers went off on the fourth floor of the building in the 900 block of SW 57th Avenue and the water seeped into the floor below.READ MORE: NIST Report: Video From Expert Team Investigating Surfside Condo Collapse Shows Evidence Of Extensive Corrosion
“Once the sprinklers went off, the amount of water that fell down was enough to put pressure on the floor below, it actually leaked into the drywall of the third floor and a piece of drywall collapsed,” said Miami-Dade police Major Pete Delgado.READ MORE: Miami Proud: Overtown's Green Haven Project Seeks To Educate Folks On Healthier Lifestyle, Nurture A Village
There’s no word on what caused the sprinklers to go off. Residents who were not affected were eventually allowed to return to their apartments.MORE NEWS: Uber Driver Said He's Lucky To Be Alive After An Attempted Robbery At Gunpoint
No one was hurt.