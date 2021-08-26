MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The NFL regular season is 2 weeks away, but there’s one more preseason game to be played. For the Dolphins, it’s a nationally televised CBS matchup with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Miami Dolphins are 1-1 this summer, coming off last week’s impressive 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

All signs continue to be encouraging for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In his first two NFL preseason games, he didn’t play any last year due to COVID, Tua has been sharp, accurate, has moved well in the pocket and led long drives.

He looks ready for the opener New England on September 12th.

The roster battle continues and Sunday’s game matters for at least a handful of players.

Coach Brian Flores agreed when he was asked if there are 3 or 4 or maybe more spots still up for grabs.

General manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins staff has a lot of depth at certain positions and there could be some good, NFL caliber players that will have to be let go.

At different times over the last month in training camp, depth players have shown they have NFL skills. But the numbers are the numbers and teams can’t keep everyone.

The final roster is 53 players, but teams can have many more on the practice squad. Before signing a player to the practice squad, he must be exposed and could be picked up by any other team.

You get the idea. This NFL roster construction is a tricky strategic numbers game and not an easy time for players towards the bottom of the roster.

The Dolphins will also be closely watching cuts from other teams to see if they can improve in any areas. It would seem many of these “bubble” players and others unlikely to make the team will get the majority of the playing time in the preseason finale.

Kickoff against the Bengals is at 4pm on CBS4, your official partner of the Miami Dolphins.