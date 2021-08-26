MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health officials hope with the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine, those who have been reluctant to get the shot will roll up their sleeves.

Doctors are stepping up outreach to communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

Community health provider Alexandra Morán with Maryland-based Luminis Health doesn’t like to take “no” for an answer.

She knows that convincing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine may take more than one try. She also understands the power of meeting people where they are, even if that means flagging down passing cars or speaking to community members at the corner snack stand.

Morán, who is a doctor licensed in Ecuador, has made it her mission to get as many people as possible vaccinated in her community.

“It’s my population. I feel at home with them. Latinos have been hit so hard. I have the privilege of being able to speak in their language,” she said.

CDC data shows Latino adults are almost twice as likely as White adults to contract the virus and more than twice as likely to die from it.

And, Latinos have been getting vaccinated at a lower rate in many places, according to the group Salud America! which tracks individual state numbers.

Overall, the CDC reports a little more than 33 percent of all Latinos are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data.

“I think the main reason is work related,” said Morán. “I think unfortunately, there are not enough clinics in the evening, and they will not give up a day’s work or take a free day to get the vaccine.”

That’s why a pop-up clinic in Hyattsville run by Luminis Health opens later to catch the evening rush.

Arnoldo Alvarado was among the patients returning for their second shot.

“He waited so long because he was hesitant because of all the misinformation and the side effects he could get,” said Morán translating for Alvarado.

Constantly on the move, Morán knows it’s one of the secrets to her success. Earlier in the day, she struggled to convince a woman working outside. But a couple of hours later, the woman, Elsy Cerron, came inside to get her first shot.

She had mentioned breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people as one of her concerns.

“The probability of that happening is very low. And even if that happens, the importance of you getting vaccinated is for you not to end up in the ICU,” said Morán.

Morán said the woman decided to get the shot after calling her best friend who helped convince her over the phone. Cerron said if her friend does it, so would she.

Luminis Health said Cerron was one of 39 vaccinations administered on that day, people arming themselves with protection against the ongoing pandemic.