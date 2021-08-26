MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Avantae Williams is set to rejoin the University of Miami football team.
At least that’s what Williams’ lawyer told CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald.READ MORE: Doctors Stepping Up Outreach To Communities Of Color That Have Been Disproportionately Impacted By COVID
The freshman safety was given the boot a month ago after being arrested and charged with aggravated battery.READ MORE: Judge Grants Former Cuban Political Prisoner Temporary Reprieve On Eviction
Williams was accused of hitting his pregnant ex-girlfriend.MORE NEWS: Miramar High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun To School
His lawyer said those charged have been dropped, which prompted his reinstatement.