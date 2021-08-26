  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Aggravated Battery, Local TV, Miami Hurricanes, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Avantae Williams is set to rejoin the University of Miami football team.

At least that’s what Williams’ lawyer told CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald.

The freshman safety was given the boot a month ago after being arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Williams was accused of hitting his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

His lawyer said those charged have been dropped, which prompted his reinstatement.

