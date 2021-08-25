FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A two-year-old boy died after being pulled from the water under a Fort Lauderdale bridge.
Fort Lauderdale police said just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the area of 719 SW 4th Court after getting word of a missing child.
Officers looked for the toddler and found him in the water under the bridge at SW 7th Avenue and the New River, near 450 Cooley Avenue.
The boy was pulled out of the water and the officers immediately began CPR. He was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center where he died.