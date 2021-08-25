MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study in the journal Diabetologia finds people who exercise in the evening might be getting more bang for their buck.

Wade Alexander is in the gym six times a week lifting, pressing, and squeezing in his exercise at night.

“I tend to go late in the evening between 10 pm and midnight. Some of my friends think I’m a little crazy. They’re already in bed by the time that I’m just checking into the gym and getting started,” he said.

A late-night gym schedule works for the busy father of two, but the study suggests evening exercise may also have extra benefits for your health.

“It might be beneficial to put your exercise session later in the day,” said Dr. Trine Moholdt with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Dr. Moholdt led the study, closely monitoring blood glucose levels of overweight men on a high-fat diet.

Study participants did five days of high-intensity interval training.

Some exercised at 6:30 in the morning and others at 6:30 at night.

The study found both morning and night exercise improved fitness and oxygen uptake.

But only evening exercise lowered cholesterol and lowered overnight glucose levels which could help burn fat.

The researchers say they need to test their findings with women too.

But they stress if you can’t exercise at night, it’s not an excuse to skip the gym.