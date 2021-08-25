MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 22-year-old man told Miami Beach police he felt empowered and chose to shoot two people at random Tuesday evening, killing one and wounding another, after getting high on mushrooms.

Police said David Tamarius Blair Jr., 22, fatally shot a man who was sitting with his family in the outdoor section of La Cerveceria de Barrio on Ocean Drive near 14 Street.

The second victim was shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” said a witness, who didn’t want to be identified.

The witness added he saw three shots fired from about two feet away.

Police said a Miami Beach park ranger heard a gunshot and he looked towards

14 Street and Ocean Drive. He observed a person being chased by Blair. Then, police said, several shots rang out.

Authorities said the park ranger saw Blair shooting towards the ground. At the same time, police said they received several 911 calls in reference to an active shooter in the area.

When police responded to the area, officers observed Blair trying to open a locked door while holding a firearm. The officers said they gave loud verbal commands to the

defendant to drop the firearm and he complied.

Blair was then taken into custody.

Responding officers said they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a second victim was shot, but not injured.

Police said witnesses positively identified Blair as the shooter.

Authorities said Blair waived his constitutional rights and confessed to shooting at both victims.

Blair said he was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered. He told police he randomly chose two men to shoot at.

Blair is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.

Timothy Burgess said he saw the shooter fire another shot before the killing happened.

“So I’m sitting in the alley and I see the guy and he’s like talking. He drops his backpack and pulls a gun out and shoots and I’m thinking it’s time to go,” he said.

Burgess said he took off.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, this guy’s got a gun.’ And I get over here and he’s on my and he’s like chasing me around the car,” Burgess said.

Completely unaware, moments later, the same man who he says was chasing him, would shoot and kill a random man just moments later.

The man who died was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.