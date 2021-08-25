TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — A House Democrat on Wednesday filed a proposal aimed at cracking down on people who create or have false vaccination cards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Michael Grieco, D-Miami Beach, proposed the measure (HB 47) for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January.
Under the bill, people could face third-degree felony charges if they create or possess a "certificate, card, or other physical or electronic medium that falsely indicates that the holder of the certificate, card, or other physical or electronic medium has been vaccinated against a specific disease, with the intent to defraud."
While the bill comes during the pandemic, it is not limited to COVID-19 vaccinations.
