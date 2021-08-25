MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A kite surfer is in critical condition at a Broward hospital on Wednesday afternoon after losing control and crashing into a building.
Chopper 4 was over the scene at Fort Lauderdale beach where the large red kite could be seen on the side and part of the roof of a building.
Authorities told CBS4 that the kite surfer lost control and flew into the side of a building on North Atlantic Boulevard.
Fire rescue transported the injured kite surfer to Broward Health in critical condition.
Authorities did not identify the injured person.