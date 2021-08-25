MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Relatives of the woman accused of being behind a family tragedy that left a toddler dead and others hurt appeared for a court hearing Wednesday.

“My concern is that you and your siblings are going to be OK,” said Judge Orlando A. Prescott.

Prescott spoke to one of the young victims from her hospital bed, a 16-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her own mother.

“I trust that you’ll recover well and fast – a speedy recovery to you,” said Prescott.

“Thank you,” she responded.

The judge ordered the children to have no contact with their mother and ordered them counseling.

“I’m very sorry for where we find ourselves right now, but we have to do the best to pick up the pieces for the children that’s left behind the family that’s left behind,” said Prescott.

A law enforcement source close to the investigation tells CBS4 News that a woman tried to baptize her own baby Monday night at her northwest Miami-Dade home saying that everyone was going to die from COVID-19.

Her teenage daughter tried to stop her and that’s when she got stabbed and then the same thing happened to the woman’s husband.

The woman also stabbed herself.

That baby was found dead in the bathtub by police, according to the source.

Meanwhile neighbors are left in disbelief.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen to children in my life,” said Ronnie Williams, who lives nearby.