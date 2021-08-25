FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward school district’s mask mandate is taking center stage at Fort Lauderdale High School where a protest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

In Tallahassee on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on no mask mandate stance in a legal duel with parents against him and state education. On day two of a three day hearing, DeSantis took the stand to defend his position.

“Going forward, we believe that parents can make decisions about their child’s health and safety,” he said.

The governor made it clear that he was concerned about the students’ futures if forced to wear masks now.

“There is zero controversy about the data, but it was almost as if that data didn’t exist. And then this idea that we have to put plastic dividers and some of the nonsense that you’ve seen. I just think it’s going to have long-term implications,” he said.

Since the three day hearing began Monday another school district is now ignoring the governor’s directive. Orange County is now the 9th school district to implement a mandatory mask mandate despite threats from the state’s school board that it will withhold funding from school districts that defy the governor’s executive order.

Attorney Charles Dodson, who is representing the parents’ group, once again argued the Florida Constitution prohibits the governor from legally banning school masks citing two provisions; one makes a safe and secure school a paramount duty of the state and the other provides the local boards shall operate and supervise the schools.

On the second day of the Tallahassee tussle, a small group of people gathered to protest Broward’s mask mandate.

It came on the day the school board responded to the state’s demand on Friday that it drop the mandate and allow parents to opt-out.

“We’re concerned about here in Broward is our students, our staff, our community,” said Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Osgood said the district is in compliance.

In its response, the board “requests that the State Board rescind the Order,” saying the power to make the rules is with the “…duly locally elected district school board and not the appointed State Board of Education or its appointed Commissioner of Education.”

Osgood said the school board believes DeSantis is “overreaching his authority.”