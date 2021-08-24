MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s iconic restaurant Versailles will soon be celebrating their 50th anniversary.
They’re asking for your help to mark the milestone.READ MORE: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
All you have to do is answer this simple question: “What is your Versailles story?”READ MORE: Judge To Rule On Mask Mandate Lawsuit Involving Gov. Ron DeSantis
The restaurant is partnering with HistoryMiami and would love to share your personal stories, memorabilia, pictures, anything special you may have related to the restaurant and the Cuban exile experience.
If you have them, bring them to Versailles Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to have the items collected there.MORE NEWS: Group Gathers To Protest Broward’s Mask Mandate As School Board Responds To State’s Demand To Drop It
The official anniversary celebration will be November 10 – complete with a public celebration and a display of the memorabilia collected.