TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – New polling from Quinnipiac University sheds a lot of light on what Floridians think about the pandemic.
Of those surveyed, 60% support requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks in schools. There is a sharp political divide on this question.
And some potentially bad news for Gov. Ron DeSantis as 69% say his threats to withhold funds from school districts that defy him and implement mask rules is a bad idea. A majority of Republicans and Democrats agree on that.
Also, more people think the governor is hurting, rather than helping, the efforts to slow the spread. That stands at 46% versus 41%.
And the pollster says here is the biggest source of frustration among those they spoke with, reporting that 61% of adults in Florida believe this further spread of COVID was preventable.