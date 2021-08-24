MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale’s newly minted police chief has big plans for the city and the 700 member force he will lead.

“Policing gives me purpose. A leader matters and it has always mattered to me,” said

Larry Scirotto brings 23 years of policing experience from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CBS4 sat down with him after his swearing-in.

“Our officers would be better-suited focusing on community partnerships, getting out of the car, instead of responding to burglar alarms, which are 99 percent of the time false.”

He says he is looking at the leadership structure of the department and will address the issue of excessive force.

“Our objective is to do no harm, use a minimal amount of force to effect an arrest.”

As for what happened 15 months ago at the end of a Black Lives Matter protest When Latoya Ratlief was shot with a rubber bullet, he said, “We will re-evaluate the entire incident.”

“I’m hopeful it will create a new culture,” said Ratlief.

Ratlief, who has become an advocate for change, said she hasn’t seen much evidence anything is different since she was shot.

“Personally, I’d like to see more diversity in a city that is 35 percent African American and more female officers.

Ratlief said she would like to see the new chief hold officers accountable.