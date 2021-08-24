MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hazy and hot weather pattern continues across South Florida thanks to a deep layer of Saharan dust.

Tuesday began with very warm low temperatures, mainly in the mid-80s and the “feels-like” in the low-90s. This gave Tuesday a head start on heating up throughout the day, so another scorching afternoon is expected with a heat index of 100 degrees and higher. The chance for rain continues to remain low due to Saharan dust drying out the atmosphere.

The dust plume will linger through Wednesday, but then some relief from the heat is possible on Thursday and Friday. During this time frame, a mid to upper-level low pressure system will slide over Florida traveling in from the Atlantic Ocean.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will drop back down to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees because this will push the dust out and bring in moisture for the chance of spotty storms. That also means that “feels-like” temperatures will not be as hot as what South Florida is experiencing so far this week.

During the nights, temperatures will remain above average when it comes to the overnight lows, in the low to mid-80s. Another plume of Saharan dust is possible to arrive later in the weekend.