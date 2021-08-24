MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dade College is hosting pop-up vaccination sites for the rest of the month and into September.

The college is partnering with the county and the Department of Education and will offer vaccinations at all of its campuses.

The sites will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The mass vaccination site at Miami Dade College’s North Campus that opened earlier this year was one of the busiest in the state. It vaccinated more than 350,000 people. It remains open for vaccinations and testing.

Pop-up vaccination schedule:

Homestead Campus

500 College Terrace, West Parking Lot (corner of English Ave. and NE 6th St.)

First dose: 8/23 & 8/24

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

**will close at 2 p.m. on 8/24

Second dose: 09/13 & 09/14

Kendall Campus

11011 SW 104 Street, Parking Lot 3

First dose: 8/23

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/13

Wolfson Campus

300 NE Second Ave., Building 2 breezeway

First dose: 8/24

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/14

Padron Campus

627 SW 27th Ave., Room 3102

First dose: 8/24

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/14

Medical Campus

950 NW 20th St., Room 3102

First dose: 8/25

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/15

Carrie P. Meek Entrepreneurial Education Center (MEEC)

6300 NW Seventh Ave., Parking lot behind the building

First dose: 8/27

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/17

Hialeah Campus

1780 W 49th Street, Lot 5 (enter through 17th Ct.)

First dose: 8/27

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/17

West Campus

3800 NW 115th Ave.

First dose: 08/27

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second dose: 09/17

MDC students and employees who present a vaccination card at any campus student life office will receive a gift card from Chick-fil-A or Follett Book Stores, while supplies last. The vaccination cards must be from one of the campus pop-up or North Campus locations.