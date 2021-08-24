MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department has responded Tuesday evening to a shooting on Ocean Drive.
Officers found at least one victim at the scene, which in the 1400 block of Ocean Drive.
MBPD said a possible suspect has been detained and a firearm was located.
The department is asking people to avoid the area as officers investigate.
