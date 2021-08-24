WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department has responded Tuesday evening to a shooting on Ocean Drive.

Officers found at least one victim at the scene, which in the 1400 block of Ocean Drive.

MBPD said a possible suspect has been detained and a firearm was located.

The department is asking people to avoid the area as officers investigate.

